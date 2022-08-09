Republican candidates are slamming the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald J. Trump’s Mar-a-Largo estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor Kari Lake, the GOP gubernatorial nominee in Arizona, called the raid an “incredibly horrendous abuse of power.”

FULL STATEMENT: ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5yFEdelAW0 — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) August 9, 2022

In a statement, she wrote in part:

This is one of the darkest days in American history: the day our Government, originally created by the people, turned against us. This illegitimate, corrupt Regime hates America and has weaponized the entirety of the Federal Government to take down President Donald Trump. Our Government is rotten to the core. These tyrants will stop at nothing to silence the Patriots who are working hard to save America. This is an incredibly horrendous abuse of power.

Her fellow Arizonan, Blake Masters – who is the state’s Republican Senatorial nominee – asserted that “[e]everyone knows this was politically motivated,” adding that “that should terrify us all.”

When street crimes go unsolved but opposition leaders are hounded by federal police, you’re living in a third world country — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) August 9, 2022

“When street crimes go unsolved but opposition leaders are hounded by federal police, you’re living in a third world country,” he continued.

Republican nominee for Senate in Ohio, J.D. Vance, slammed the execution of the search warrant of the former president as “disgraceful and unprecedented.”

Little to add on the details of the raid on Trump's home: it is disgraceful and unprecedented. The question is what comes next. We either have Republic or we don’t. If we do, the people who’ve politicized the FBI in recent years will face investigation and prosecution. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) August 9, 2022

“The question is what comes next. We either have Republic or we don’t,” he detailed. “If we do, the people who’ve politicized the FBI in recent years will face investigation and prosecution.”

Former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK), who is running for Congress in Alaska’s at-large Congressional District, chimed in as well, expressing that she “was outraged but not surprised to learn” of the raid.

“The political establishment is so threatened by the America First movement that they will stop at nothing, including weaponizing law enforcement agencies for partisan purposes, to protect their stranglehold on power,” she noted.

My statement yesterday regarding the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago: pic.twitter.com/sXspi5sfnt — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 9, 2022

John Gibbs of Michigan and veteran Joe Kent of Washington, both of whom are Trump-endorsed candidates who won nominations over pro-impeachment Republican representatives, voiced their condemnation of the FBI search.

We must bring the national security state to heel or we won’t have a country anymore. That has to be our top priority in 2023. We start with the FBI & DOJ. — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) August 9, 2022

Our top priority in 2023 is dismantling the administrative state and bringing the national security state to heel. To accomplish this we have to win in November; to do that we must unify. pic.twitter.com/RXvBv5Htj0 — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) August 9, 2022

The Biden FBI just raided Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago, corruptly using the powers of the state against his political rival. Absolutely shameful and a terrible precedent for our Republic. There must be, and will be, accountability. pic.twitter.com/7QdrAYoG5M — John Gibbs for MI-3 (@votejohngibbs) August 9, 2022

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Nevada dubbed the raid “another example of the growing weaponization of our federal agencies by the Left.”

We don’t live in a 3rd world country. We live in America. Today’s raid of Trump’s home is just another example of the growing weaponization of our federal agencies by the Left while people like Hunter Biden live freely. Starting Nov. 8th, this power grab will come to an end. — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) August 9, 2022

The three leading GOP Senate candidates in New Hampshire also commented on the unprecedented search:

ICYMI: I was on @NHTodayShow with @ChrisRyan603 this morning where I spoke on the FBI's raid on Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. Read my statement below and listen to my interview here: https://t.co/Hirmz5FIjp pic.twitter.com/SEt8riLtu0 — Don Bolduc (@GenDonBolduc) August 9, 2022

Whenever Democrats get desperate & low in the polls they decide to investigate President Trump. The Federal Department of Justice has enough on their plate with our open borders, increased drug trafficking, and rising crime rates without being used for political prosecutions. — Senator Chuck Morse (@Morse4Senate) August 9, 2022