Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) husband, Philip Perry, is partner at a law firm that represents Hunter Biden in the Department of Justice’s grand jury probe regarding “tax issues.”

Trump-appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss is investigating Hunter and associates for tax violations and lying to law enforcement about illegally purchasing a firearm, CNN reported.

As partner, Perry holds between a $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 million dollar stake in the firm, Latham & Watkins, according to Cheney’s 2020 Personal Financial Disclosure.

Perry’s fellow partner, Chris Clark, represents Hunter Biden in the “grand jury investigation regarding tax issues,” his company biography says.

The New York Post reported that Latham & Watkins is a Democrat “powerhouse, which employs attorneys who have donated more than a “half a million dollars to President Biden’s 2020 campaign.” Federal Election Commission records show Clark has given $3,800 to President Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Moreover, Perry’s firm has advised a Chinese Communist Party-linked technology company named TME and Exelon Corporation. The State Department in 2019 dubbed TME a tool of the Chinese government. According to the Wall Street Journal, in 2011, Exelon Corporation agreed to provide consulting and training services to an arm of the state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). The state-owned CNNC’s president and vice president are appointed by the highest administrative position in the government of China, the Premier of the People’s Republic of China. The CNNC supervises all facets of China’s nuclear programs.

Cheney’s GOP primary opponent, Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, has knocked Cheney and her husband for his connections to the CCP-liked companies. Hageman believes the Perry family is “personally” and “financially benefiting from working for China,” Hageman told Just the News. Cheney’s spokesman told Breitbart News that Perry has not financially gained from the “Chinese Government” during his partnership tenure.

During Cheney’s congressional career, however, her net worth has ballooned from an estimated $7 million when she first took office in 2017 to possibly more than $44 million in 2020, an analysis from the Center for Responsive Politics and her most recent financial disclosure forms show. The analysis, which is predicated on ranges, also shows Cheney reported no earned income, gifts, or transactions. Yet Cheney declared she held three posts, which include a trustee position at the University of Wyoming, a member of a holding company, and what appears to be her family’s trust.

Cheney is running for reelection in the Tuesday Wyoming GOP primary. Polling shows she is losing to Hageman by 57 points among likely Republican voters.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.