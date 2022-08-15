Florida’s Indian River County School District has added an AR-15 to every school so students returning to class in the fall will have school resource officers who can access rifles in the event of an attack.

WFLA reports that Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said, “If they’re coming at us with an AR-15, we’re going to return with the same or greater firepower.”

Flowers told CBS 12 News that having the AR-15s in the school saves time in the event of an attack by saving resource officers from having to run out to their cars to retrieve a rifle.

He said, “If something were to happen during [the school day], they would have ready access to that AR-15 and their shield to be able to respond immediately.”

Breitbart News noted that Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced last week that officers in county schools will carry long guns and will be prepared to “meet violence with violence” and win the day in case of a school attack.

Florida Today quoted Ivey saying, “You are not coming into my schools and killing our children.”

Ivey used a Facebook post to say, “While I pray it never happens, I can assure you that our Brevard County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies are prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers!”

