Charlie Kirk: Thank White Liberals, Woke Values for Gain in Hispanic Republican Voters

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk told Breitbart News that “white liberals” and their woke values can be thanked for why so many Hispanic voters have left the Democrat party and begun voting Republican. “You can thank the white liberals in Malibu and Manhattan that say ‘men can be pregnant.'” Kirk said. “That’s not a very popular political message in the Rio Grande Valley.”

“White woke values that are so out of the mainstream are starting to disenfranchise regular, everyday Hispanics,” Kirk told Breitbart News at his organization’s annual Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

“It’s not because the Republican Party got weak on immigration,” Kirk continued. “In fact, it’s the opposite: the stronger we’ve gotten on immigration, the stronger we’ve had to become on trade, the more nationalistic the Republican Party has become, the more we’re actually embracing Hispanics.”

“And more Hispanics actually want to come into our movement, and come into our Party,” he added. “It’s a beautiful thing to see.”

The TPUSA founder also touched upon Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX)’s recent win in Texas’s historically Democrat-held 34th Congressional District, which she flipped red for the first time in 150 years.

Democrats have held the 34th District in the Rio Grande Valley since 1870 — until now.

“You see in the Rio Grande Valley, in Mayra Flores’ district, it used to be a Democrat plus 25 district, now it’s a Republican plus 5 district, that’s 30 point swing,” Kirk told Breitbart News.

“And you can thank the white liberals in Malibu and Manhattan that say, ‘Oh, men can be pregnant.’ Okay, well, that’s not a very popular political message in the Rio Grande Valley,” he added.

