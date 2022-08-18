Texas School District Pulls Bible from Shelves for Review

However, the Bible was also included on the list of books that must be removed for review as well:

“Right now, Keller ISD’s administration is asking our campus staff and librarians to review books that were challenged last year to determine if they meet the requirements of the new policy,” the district told USA Today. “Books that meet the new guidelines will be returned to the libraries as soon as it is confirmed they comply with the new policy.”

The list of challenged books can be found here.

The district’s move follows increased demands for transparency in classrooms, particularly regarding far-left agenda items such as gender identity and sexual orientation, as well as the inclusion of Critical Race Theory (CRT).