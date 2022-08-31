A number of FBI agents say they have “lost confidence” in Director Christopher Wray and are now calling for his resignation, according to a report.

Former FBI agent Kurt Siuzdak, an attorney who represents whistleblowers, said agents have told him they “feel like the director has lost control of the bureau,” the Washington Times reported.

“They’re saying, ‘How does this guy survive? He’s leaving. He’s got to leave,” Siuzdak added.

The report of Wray’s suffering reputation among rank-and-file agents comes just after senior FBI official Timothy Thibault left the bureau last week.

Thibault, who says he retired on his own accord, was facing numerous allegations, including from FBI whistleblowers, about displaying political bias on his social media, suppressing a line of investigation into Hunter Biden, inconsistently pursuing investigations, mishandling election-related matters, and inflating domestic violent extremism cases.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the lead Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has fielded several FBI whistleblower allegations and was the first to shed light this year on some of those leveled against Thibault.

Upon Thibault’s exit from the FBI, Grassley said in a statement provided to Breitbart News that Thibault’s alleged bias “casts a shadow over all of the bureau’s work that he was involved in,” much of which was high-profile and carried national impact.

“Political bias should have no place at the FBI, and the effort to revive the FBI’s credibility can’t stop with his exit,” Grassley said.

The Times noted calls for Wray’s resignation have occurred in the past, including in 2018, when then-Florida Gov. Rick Scott called for Wray to step down over allegedly not following a tip about the Parkland shooter, and in 2020, when then-Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) called for Wray’s resignation over his handling of the now-debunked Russia collusion charges.

FBI agents “are telling me they have lost confidence in Wray. All Wray does is go in and say we need more training and we’re doing stuff about it or we will not tolerate it,” Siuzdak said, per the Times.

In addition to Thibault’s seemingly abrupt departure from the FBI, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, has made headlines for the numerous whistleblowers who have approached his office.

Jordan recently estimated that 14 FBI whistleblowers with useful information have spoken with his office in the past year, a number he told Breitbart News “underscores how political that place has become.”

In addition to the array of whistleblower allegations, the FBI raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence this month in search of classified documents. The stunning move prompted top Republicans such as Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and others to blast the FBI’s raid as politically motivated rather than fair.

In response to the reported calls for Wray to resign, the FBI told the Times in a statement, “The men and women of the FBI work hard every day to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution.”

“All employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct, and we expect them to focus on process, rigor, and objectivity in performance of their duties,” the statement read. “Allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and referred to the Inspection Division or appropriate investigative body.”

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com. Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.