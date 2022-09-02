Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski reportedly fears the recently departed former FBI agent Timothy Thibault buried the information he conveyed to the FBI about his Chinese business dealings with the Biden family.

Bobulinski, who personally met with President Joe Biden in 2017 for an hour to discuss “the Bidens’ family business plans with the Chinese,” is worried Thibault helped “bury information about his dealings with the Biden family that he gave the FBI,” the Washington Free Beacon reported Friday. Thibault was reportedly “running point” on the FBI’s inquiry into Hunter Biden and “allegedly shut down part of the investigation.”

A 2017 email from Hunter Biden’s laptop revealed a business deal between Bobulinski, the Biden family, and high-ranking members of the Chinese Communist Party would include ten percent “held by H for the big guy ?” Bobulinski has confirmed “the reference to ‘the big guy’ in the much-publicized May 13, 2017 e-mail was in fact a reference to Joe Biden.

Though Joe Biden and his staff have claimed seven times the president has had no part in the family business, he has been involved in at least 17 instances. Fifty-eight percent of voters believe that Joe Biden has played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent say Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president.

Thibault served as an assistant special agent in charge at the FBI’s Washington Field Office and allegedly left the agency while denying allegations leveled against him. The Office of Special Counsel is probing Thibault for a potential Hatch Act violation after he allegedly exhibited political bias on social media. He is also facing whistleblower allegations for mislabeling the Hunter Biden revelations as “verified and verifiable derogatory… disinformation,” according to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Whistleblowers have also revealed to Sen. Johnson that the leadership of the FBI blocked agents from investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop until after the 2020 election was decided. Moreover, Facebook’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed last week the FBI warned Facebook of an imminent “dump” of “Russian propaganda” shortly before the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” story broke, causing the story to be shared to a less “meaningful” degree on the platform.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Breitbart News House Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Biden family business with the possible creation of a select committee after the GOP likely reclaims the House in the upcoming midterm elections. “I’m not suggesting we establish a select committee for political payback — but to look into very legitimate concerns about influence peddling and compromise and leverage that may exist today over the Biden family,” he said.

Over the course of Joe Biden’s political career, he has repeatedly denied being involved in the family business. “I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses. Period.” Yet Joe Biden called Hunter in 2018 to speak about the family’s CEFC deal. “I think you’re clear,” Joe Biden said about the deal. “And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you,” the message concluded.

