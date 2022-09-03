Presidential historian John Meacham was one of the architects behind President Joe Biden’s speech labeling MAGA Republicans a “threat” to America.

On Saturday, an article authored by three Politico reporters stated that Meacham helped frame the speech, which developed over the past three weeks. Meacham has previously worked with Biden on speeches, including in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, as the New York Times previously noted.

Biden’s speech made several references to the “soul” of the United States. The theme served as the title of Meacham’s book The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels, which was published in 2018.

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” said Biden in front of a red-lit Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Thursday night. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose. No right to privacy. No right to contraception. No right to marry who you love.”

“They promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country,” he continued.

Meacham, a Pulitzer Prize winner for his 2009 biography on populist president Andrew Jackson, has given heavy praise to President Biden as well as the far-left Democrat agenda.

Meacham spoke glowingly of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Biden signed into law last November, asserting it would do for Biden’s legacy what the 1956 Federal Aid Highway Act did for President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s legacy.

“It will rank, I think, with what President Eisenhower was doing in the 1950s,” He told MSNBC’s The Beat. “The fact that we’re still talking about President Eisenhower and what happened with the Interstate Highway Bill, I think, proves the point.”

He has also asserted that the Founding Fathers wanted radical ideas like “critical race theory and ‘The 1619 Project‘” to be included in America’s political discourse.