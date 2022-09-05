A school district in blue California is featuring “Progress Pride” murals on each school campus as children head back to school, the district proudly announced over the weekend.

“Progress Pride Flags are being painted as murals on each school campus,” the Castro Valley Unified School District announced in a social media post Saturday, featuring several images of the murals, including one with children standing on each side smiling.

“Aligned with our commitment to ensure every student feels safe and valued in our schools, on February 9th, 2022, the CVUSD Board approved the project,” the district added:

The “Progress Pride” murals are based off the left’s revamped pride flag. The newer version, embraced by the likes of the U.S. Department of State and Justice Department, includes additional stripes of color — black, brown, light pink, baby blue, and white — specifically for the inclusion of minorities and transgender individuals:

June is #Pride Month! For over 50 years, people around the world have come together to celebrate, promote, and fight for the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons. The Department proudly supports LGBTQI+ persons around the world. #Pride2022 🌈 https://t.co/8VIMW7pwCY pic.twitter.com/AN2iBUmla6 — Department of State (@StateDept) June 1, 2022

It remains unclear why the school district believes it is appropriate to feature these murals at each school campus, but some states have taken action against such examples of woke indoctrination.

The moves made this year by the Florida legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are, perhaps, the most widely known, as the Parental Rights in Education bill made national headlines after opponents falsely smeared the bill, mischaracterizing it with the fake news name “Don’t Say Gay.” The law itself has nothing to do with banning a particular word or phrase. Rather, it bars inappropriate classroom discussions on subjects such as sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade. The measure has prompted backlash from progressive organizations such as Equality Florida, which warned that the “chilling” effects of the law include the removal of rainbow safe space stickers.

However, the bill followed what appeared to be a push from the radical left to groom children, exposing them to discussions that many parents consider to be grossly inappropriate for their young children. One such example occurred last year after a teacher for the Newport Mesa School District in Orange County reportedly mocked the U.S. flag and urged students to pledge allegiance to the pride flag, prompting a response from the district:

A personal post by a teacher about the American flag is causing alarm/concern. Respecting our flag is a value we instill in students and is an expectation of our staff. We take this matter with extreme seriousness and are investigating and addressing it. — Newport-Mesa USD (@nmusd) August 28, 2021

Meanwhile, TikTok is dripping with video after video of individuals who claim to be teachers, openly bragging about prompting discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in their respective classrooms.

WATCH: