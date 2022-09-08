Catholic League Decries Joe Biden’s Anti-Catholic Regime

ROME — Catholic League president Bill Donohue denounced Joe Biden’s appointment of known anti-Catholic John Podesta as senior advisor to the president.

“Never before in American history has there been a president of the United States who has worked harder to oppose Catholic teachings on marriage, the family, abortion, school choice, conscience rights, and the wellbeing of children (e.g., transgenderism) than President Joe Biden,” Dr. Donohue stated Wednesday.

“Now he has added to his legacy by appointing a man to a senior position in his administration who is a confessed enemy of the Catholic Church, John Podesta,” he wrote.

“Podesta is not merely someone who disagrees with the Catholic Church’s teachings on many issues—he has actively sought to subvert it,” Donohue added.

Podesta’s anti-Catholicism was corroborated in 2016 by a series of Wikileaks revelations in which he boasted of founding Catholics in Alliance for the Common Good as well as Catholics United in order to provoke revolution in the Catholic Church.

Both Catholics in Alliance for the Common Good and Catholics United were front groups funded by billionaire disrupter George Soros for the purpose of taking down the Catholic Church “from within,” Donohue noted.

Podesta, known to many as “one of the biggest, most corrupt figures in Washington, D.C.,” served as chief of staff to President Bill Clinton and was chairman of Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential bid in 2016.

He also founded the far-left Center for American Progress and publicly ridiculed Rupert Murdoch and Wall Street Journal managing editor Robert Thomson for raising their children Catholic, Donohue observed.

Podesta will now serve as Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation and will chair the president’s National Climate Task Force, meaning he will help the White House allocate $370 billion in funding from the president’s climate change bill to green energy projects.

Biden’s continual undermining of the Church “makes mincemeat out of his professed ‘devout’ Catholic status,” Donohue concluded.

