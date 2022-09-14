Democrat Campaign Chief Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), who is responsible for ensuring members of his own party are elected, currently trails Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler (NY) in the New York Congressional race, according to a shock poll first reported by the New York Post.

The poll, which was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates for the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and Lawler, showed the Republican winning by four percent.

Lawler received 49 percent of the vote compared to Maloney’s 45 percent. With 400 likely voter respondents, the poll was conducted September 6-8 and has a margin of error of 4.5 percent.

The poll was taken less than two months before Election Day, offering hope to Republicans who believe it is possible to flip the Empire State’s Seventeen Congressional District, which “lean[s] Democrat,” according to Cook Political Report.

Responding to the poll, Lawler told the Post, “I will fight to cut taxes and spending to tackle inflation and end cashless bail to restore safety in our communities… That’s what this election is about and the poll numbers bear it out.”

Republicans across the county are aiming to take back the House by netting enough seats to obtain the majority.

Maloney’s job as head of the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) appears to be taking a toll on his own race, which is taking place in a new congressional district after the Congressman abandoned his current district for a safer one.

The congressman’s campaign spokeswoman Mia Ehrenberg called the poll showing the Republican ahead of her boss “pathetically skewed.”

She also attacked Lawler as a “radical MAGA Republican” who has “dangerous, out-of-touch positions” that are “incompatible with this district.” Ehrenberg added, “he supported the decision to overturn Roe, voted against bills to protect reproductive rights in New York, and opposes common-sense gun safety reforms.”

“On Nov. 8, we will defeat Nancy Pelosi’s campaign manager and serve as a check on the Biden administration,” Lawler added.

As Lawler mentioned, Republicans, by taking back the House, are trying to unseat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her Speakership.

After the Democrats took the House from the Republicans in 2018 — the midterm election under former President Donald Trump — the GOP in 2020 nearly flipped the House back after not losing any incumbent members and picking up numerous seats. Ultimately, the Democrats were left with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the 2022 midterms.

Additionally, for Republicans, winning the majority will require a net gain of only five seats in November. Much is on the line in both the House and the Senate; Republicans winning either one could mean the Democrats and Biden will have more difficulty passing their agenda items before the next presidential election.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss and Truth Social @JacobBliss.