New York AG Rejects Settlement in Trump Civil Suit; May Target Trump Children

New York Attorney General Letitia James has rejected an offer to settle a civil suit against former President Donald Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, and is said to be targeting one of Trump’s children, according to the New York Times.

The Times reported:

The New York attorney general’s office has rebuffed an offer from Donald J. Trump’s lawyers to settle a contentious civil investigation into the former president and his family real estate business, setting the stage for a lawsuit that would accuse Mr. Trump of fraud, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. The attorney general, Letitia James, is also considering suing at least one of Mr. Trump’s adult children, the people said. Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., have all been senior executives at Mr. Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. …

Ms. James, a Democrat who is running for re-election in November, is focused on whether Mr. Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets and has mounted a three-and-a-half-year inquiry that has cemented her as one of the former president’s chief antagonists. Mr. Trump, who has denied all wrongdoing and derided the investigation as a politically motivated witch hunt, has fired back at her, filing an unsuccessful lawsuit to block her inquiry and calling Ms. James, who is Black, a racist.

James, who was elected in 2018 on promises to prosecute Trump, is also pursuing criminal tax charges against the business. Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to some charges last month. He faces a reduced sentence in exchange for a promise to testify against the Trump Organization — but he would not agree to testify against Trump. The former president is not personally implicated in any of the New York cases, though not for lack of trying.

A recent poll showed the surprising result that Republican challenger Michael Henry leads James in polls for the November election. Another Democrat, the wealthy Levi’s heir and impeachment lawyer Daniel S. Goldman, backed out of the race when James decided to run for reelection rather than running for governor. He ran for Congress instead, and won his primary.

