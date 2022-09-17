Watch Live: Alex Marlow at Turning Point USA’s Defeating the Great Reset Conference

Breitbart News’s editor-in-chief Alex Marlow is speaking at Turning Point USA’s Defeating the Great Reset conference on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona.

His remarks are slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. Students and young activists from across the country are attending the two-day event, which kicked off Friday evening.

Other speakers at the event include Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, author James Lindsay, Steve Bannon, and Jack Posobiec, among others.

