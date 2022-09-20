Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya will keynote a speech at an organization that preaches the “end of capitalism,” open borders, the Green New Deal, reparations, and the abolition of immigration enforcement agencies.

Bedoya will be delivering the keynote speech for a local Institute for Self-Reliance (ILSR) event on September 22. The ILSR is a member of the New Economy Coalition (NEC), a membership-based network that exists to “accelerate the transition of our economic system from capitalism to a solidarity economy.”

On the network’s podcast, it discusses universal basic income (UBI) and how people across the West are increasingly becoming disenchanted with capitalism and moving towards socialism:

It has been said that it’s easier to imagine the end of the world than to imagine the end of capitalism. That might have been true a decade ago, but today, the end of capitalism is becoming more and more plausible — at times it feels inevitable. In fact, at least half of Americans think that capitalism is a fundamentally unfair system, and over a third have a positive view of socialism. These numbers are rather strange for a society where just uttering the word “socialist” in public a generation ago could cost you your job or get you onto some government list. And when you look at younger generations, it gets even more interesting. A Harvard University survey showed that the majority of millennials do not support capitalism. And in the United Kingdom, similar surveys have found that people are more likely to have an unfavorable view of capitalism than of socialism. More and more people are falling out of love with capitalism. And is it really all that surprising? Capitalism has failed to achieve most of its promises and many are now beginning to dream about what a different, better world might look like.

The podcast episode also discusses how UBI might have a role in the transition to a more socialist world.

The NEC promoted a “Socialism 2022” event in Chicago to “share lessons from history about socialist and abolitionist ideas and organizing…”

The coalition also rejects “rainbow capitalism” and discusses how the “second best time” for reparations is “right now.”

The NEC also appeared to tweet in support of a “worker-owned Green New Deal:”