More People Leaving San Francisco Than Any Other Metro Area: Redfin

More people left the San Francisco metro area than any other metro area in the country in July and August, according to the real estate listing website Redfin, despite a downward trend in departing residents, due to falling prices of housing in the area.

SFGate.com reported:

The Bay Area leads the country in people planning to relocate despite an overall decline in those looking to leave from this time last year, which the report attributes to a recent drop in the area’s home prices. These numbers are determined by how many Redfin.com users were looking to leave an area compared to how many were looking to move in.

According to Redfin, 24.1% of its local users searched for properties outside of the Bay Area in July and August. Their top in-state destination is only a hop, skip and a jump along Interstate 80 away, in Sacramento. The top out-of-state destination for San Francisco home buyers is Seattle. … Droves of home buyers in places like the Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Boston are moving in favor of more affordable cities like Miami, Sacramento, San Diego, Las Vegas and Tampa.

San Francisco has suffered an exodus since before the pandemic, thanks to the high cost of living, and growing crime and homelessness. Ironically, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom, who is now California’s governor, promised in 2008 to end chronic homelessness within ten years.

Gavin Newsom vows to end homelessness in San Fransisco in 10 year…in 2008 pic.twitter.com/m9b5k0pHO7 — Kevin Dalton (@KevinForBOS) September 22, 2022