More People Leaving San Francisco Than Any Other Metro Area: Redfin

More people left the San Francisco metro area than any other metro area in the country in July and August, according to the real estate listing website Redfin, despite a downward trend in departing residents, due to falling prices of housing in the area.
SFGate.com reported:
The Bay Area leads the country in people planning to relocate despite an overall decline in those looking to leave from this time last year, which the report attributes to a recent drop in the area’s home prices. These numbers are determined by how many Redfin.com users were looking to leave an area compared to how many were looking to move in.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.