Nolte: Fascist San Francisco Votes to Monitor Private Security Cameras

The fascist Democrats who run San Francisco unopposed facilitated an increase in violent crime so they could do things like give police access to private security cameras.

As Breitbart News reported this week, Democrats are doing something similar with private security cameras in Chicago and New York after facilitating a rise in violent crime in their respective cities.

If you want to create a one-party police state, which is what all Democrats want, the quickest way to accomplish that is to create danger. Democrats have deliberately made their cities more dangerous by 1) allowing the terrorists in Black Lives Matter and Antifa to riot, burn, loot, and terrorize at will, 2) encouraging disrespect of police, 3) ending bail, 4) defunding the police, and 5) refusing to prosecute quality of life crimes like panhandling, defecating in the streets, trespassing, and shoplifting.

The results are always the same: the middle class flees (leftists hate the middle class), and those who remain demand safety. And what better way to ensure safety than by way of mass surveillance? But mass surveillance isn’t about safety. It’s about the government controlling you through fear and its ever-watchful eye. It won’t be criminals punished through mass surveillance. It will be decent people who run a yellow light, don’t come to a complete stop., violate a building code, jaywalk, park in a no parking zone, or light up a smoke outside a no smoking building.

Hey, welcome to San Francisco, suckas!

In a 7-4 vote on Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors agreed to test Mayor London Breed’s controversial plan to overhaul the city’s surveillance practices, which will allow police to access private security cameras in real time. … Under the new policy, police can access up to 24 hours of live video of outdoor footage from private surveillance cameras owned by individuals or businesses without a warrant as long as the camera’s owner allows it. Police must meet one of three outlined criteria to use their newfound power: they must be responding to a life-threatening emergency, deciding how to deploy officers in response to a large public event or conducting a criminal investigation that was approved in writing by a captain or higher-ranking police official.

It’s voluntary — yeah, to a terrified public.

It’s voluntary — yeah, until we’re told how effective it is. That’s when it becomes not so voluntary. Oh, you don’t want to give the government access to your cameras? Well, here’s a special tax because your lack of cooperation costs the city money.

But-but-but you told me the police are eeeevil, Democrats!

But-but-but you told me the police are racist, Democrats!

And now Democrats are giving these same “evil” and “racist” cops access to private security cameras?

Don’t you get it? The Orwellian contradiction — “Trust the Corrupt Police” — is all part of the scheme. The idea is to keep people so off guard, so turned around, so angry and flustered, they can’t think straight.

Besides, how else can fascist Democrats justify giving the government access to private security cameras unless violent crime increases to a desperate level? And how can violent crime increase to a desperate level with a motivated, respected, and effective police force?

In order to give the police access to private security cameras, you must first undermine the police.

Remember, those outdoor security cameras capture all kinds of things, not just what’s owned by the person who owns the camera.

Honestly, how stupid are the Democrat voters in San Francisco, New York, and Chicago?

Oh, yeah, you dummies are really owning the Trumptards by surrendering your privacy rights. Crybaby to me again about body autonomy.

Idiots.

