Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is threatening to pull his software company’s operations out of Republican-run states if their policies do not align with his liberal worldview, specifically in regard to abortion policy.

Appearing on CNN Newsroom with Poppy Harlow on Friday, Benioff stated: “If you’re not for equality and dignity, then this is something that I cannot work with, and then we’re going to have to exit your city or your state.”

Uberdouche/@SalesforceOrg CEO @Benioff vows to leave Republican-led cities/states: "If you're not for equality and dignity … then we're going to have to exit your city or your state" pic.twitter.com/6217HucMCZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 23, 2022

Before making his threat, the billionaire mentioned that he is dealing with a “series of crazy presidents, crazy governors, crazy mayors” all over the country and world.

When Harlow pressed Benioff on who he thought was “crazy,” he did not mention a current situation but referenced Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act in 2015. After then-governor Mike Pence (R) signed the legislation, the billionaire tech CEO announced plans to cancel programs that would require customers and employees to travel to the Hoosier state.

He followed up on his threat by promising relocation packages to employees in Indiana who wished to move.

Pence and other Republican legislators ultimately caved to Benioff’s and woke corporations’ demands by passing a revised amendment that effectively nullified the original piece of legislation passed.

Harlow then asked Benioff if he was considering enacting similar measures against Republican-led states who have or are planning to pass pro-life legislation in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, to which the Salesforce CEO indicated he would be willing to make similar threats to current Republican states as he did to Indiana seven years ago.

“We have to be for equality. We have to be for dignity,” Benioff said before threatening to pull his San Francisco-based company from conducting business in conservative states with pro-life legislation.

Benioff has previously stated he is willing to pull employees from states with policies that limit the number of unborn babies being aborted.

In 2021, Benioff told Texas employees that Salesforce would pay for moving expenses for those who wished to flee following the state’s passing of the Texas Heartbeat Act, Breitbart News reported.

Following the leak of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe in May, the CEO again told employees that he would cover expenses for those wanting to move from a pro-life state.

