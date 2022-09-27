Joe Biden Avoids Phone Call with Ron DeSantis Ahead of Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden still has not called Florida governor Ron DeSantis (R) as the federal government prepares for Hurricane Ian.

Biden revealed Tuesday afternoon that he spoke with the mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater on the phone on Tuesday afternoon.

“I told each one of them, whatever they need contact me directly,” he said at the White House but made no mention of DeSantis.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said that Biden tasked her with communicating with DeSantis ahead of the storm.

“The president directed me to contact the governor early on,” she told reporters during the daily briefing.

“We have a strong team that’s in place supporting the governor right now working side by side with him and his staff,” she added.

It’s unclear why Biden is avoiding a phone call with DeSantis, as he has previously contacted governors ahead of dangerous hurricanes.

In August 2021, Biden spoke with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D), Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D), New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), and Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee (D) ahead of Hurricane Henri.

He also spoke with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R), Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) ahead of Hurricane Ida in August 2021.

Despite Biden’s apparent snub, Criswell reassured Floridians that FEMA would be there to assist their recovery from the storm.

“We do not bring politics into our ability to respond to these disasters,” she said.