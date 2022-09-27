WATCH: Arizona Republican Kari Lake Launches First Ad Entitled ‘Origin Story’

The gubernatorial campaign for Arizona Republican Kari Lake has released its first ad, which highlights the candidate’s backstory and her decades as an Arizona news anchor.

The ad entitled “Origin Story,” seen below, is set to air in the Phoenix area as “part of a significant six-figure ad buy” and will be accompanied by more advertisements in the coming days, according to an email release from her campaign.

🚨Watch🚨 Arizona, You've heard a lot of lies about me over the last year but here's the truth. pic.twitter.com/5ksVa6DKO1 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 27, 2022

“Hi Arizona, it’s Kari lake. You’ve heard a lot of lies about me this past year, but here’s the truth: I was raised in a big family in Iowa. Dad was a teacher, and mom a nurse. I’m the youngest of nine, and we had to work hard to get by,” she begins.

“I put myself through college and found opportunity here” in Arizona, she continued. “I married Jeff, and we have two beautiful children. You welcomed me into your homes for 27 years as I delivered you honest news. Arizona gave me everything, and I’m running for governor to give you my all.”

In a statement from the release, the campaign blasted corporate media and the political establishment and reaffirmed that Lake, who is endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump, would continue to circumvent media with her grassroots movement:

While the media and the establishment have spent millions of dollars lying about Kari Lake with fake news reports and headlines, Kari has spent the past year bypassing the corporate media and successfully delivering her message directly to the people of Arizona. That’s what she’ll continue to do in the final weeks of this campaign.

Lake is running against Arizona’s Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has previously called Trump’s base “neonazi” and refuses to debate Lake under any circumstances. Lake promised to hold her a spot on the debate stage on October 12 should Hobbs “grow a spine.” A Trafalgar Group poll on the race that was released on September 18 showed Lake with a more than four-point advantage over Hobbs with likely voters.

Lake drew an even 50 percent of support from the respondents, while Hobbs drew 45.6 percent.