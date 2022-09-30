President Joe Biden tried to flatter Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday during a reception celebrating the Jewish New Year.

“Kamala won’t be the last woman, to be vice president, or president,” Biden said at the beginning of his speech, prompting Harris to look over in the president’s direction.

Biden spoke after he was introduced by Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff at the reception at the White House.

Emhoff noted in his speech he was proud to address the group as the “first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president.”

“Doug’s right,” Biden said. “You are the first but Kamala often says you won’t be the last.”

Biden joked that both their spouses were better than them.

“As you’re about to find out, Doug and I married way above our station,” Biden joked. “You’ve already seen one example of that, you’ll soon see another.”

The president acknowledged one of his rabbi friends and claimed that he frequently attended Jewish religious services.

“I probably went to shul more than many of you did. You all think I’m kidding, he can tell you I’m not,” he said, adding, “I’m a practicing Catholic but I’d go to services on Saturday and Sunday. You all think I’m kidding. I’m not.”