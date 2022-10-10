Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan doubled down on his comments from earlier in the year calling to “kill and confront” MAGA while specifically targeting J.D. Vance in his rhetoric during the debate on Monday night.

In the heated debate between his Republican candidate, Ryan was confronted and asked to explain his comments earlier in the year when he told MSNBC’s Morning Joe that the “exhausted majority” needed to “kill and confront” the extremist Republican movement.

Now, Ryan, during the debate — doubling down on his comments — included Vance in the group of people he labels as “extremists.”

“Kill and Confront the extremist movement of which J.D. Vance, unfortunately, is a part of,” Ryan claimed. ”

Ryan, trying to frame Vance for his past comments, added, “Who says that the president of the United States is intentionally trying to kill people with fentanyl? Who says that the election was stolen?”

“Who runs around with Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida who wants to ban books? He runs around with Lindsey Graham, who wants a national abortion ban. You’re running around Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s the absolute looniest politician in America,” Ryan said, looking to list off lawmakers Vance has come in contact with or commented on, on the campaign trail.

“This is a dangerous group, and we do need to confront it, and that’s why I’m running to represent the ‘exhausted majority’: Democrats, Republicans, and independents, against the extreme,” Ryan finished.

Vance, during the question before, also confronted Ryan for his past comments, saying, “Tim Ryan, who runs all these tv commercials saying that he wants to appeal to Trump voters, wants to appeal to Republicans also says that he wants to ‘kill and confront’ … the MAGA movement.”

“That’s not exactly the rhetoric of a unifier,” Vance added.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.