WATCH: Americans Quizzed on ‘My Son Hunter’ Facts

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — Some Americans are still surprised by the level of corruption between President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as Breitbart News conducted man-on-the-street interviews in St. Augustine, FL weeks after the release of Breitbart New’s foray into the film distribution business with My Son Hunter.

Breitbart News quizzed visitors and residents on Hunter Biden “True Facts” that were featured in the film, but with a twist, replacing some of the true facts about Hunter with former President Donald Trump and his sons.

Some of the facts featured in the Q&A include:

Hunter Biden took $5 million in a deal with his Chinese business associate Patrick Ho — who he referred to as “the f**king spy chief of China” in a recording on his abandoned laptop.

Hunter Biden received $3.5 million from Moscow for an unknown reason.

Hunter Biden took a salary of $83,000 per month from his seat on the board of Ukrainian Energy Company, Burisma.

Hunter Biden referred to Joe Biden using pseudonyms in business communications, for “plausible deniability.”

Hunter Biden’s laptop is in FBI possession.

Hunter Biden was kicked out of the Navy for cocaine use.

Hunter Biden illegally obtained a firearm by lying on ATF forms about his drug use.

Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, My Son Hunter, marking Breitbart's expansion into film distribution.