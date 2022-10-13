Supreme Court Will Not Intervene in Mar-a-Lago Raid Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by former President Trump’s legal team to intervene in the legal battle over documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago.

The Court’s Thursday decision came after Trump’s attorneys requested the justices issue an emergency order that would have lifted a ruling made by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Last month, the 11th Circuit reversed a decision issued by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon and prohibited special master Raymond Dearie from including documents that were marked classified as part of his review of the seized documents.

If the Supreme Court granted Trump’s request, Dearie would have been allowed to review those documents.

“Any limit on the comprehensive and transparent review of materials seized in the extraordinary raid of a President’s home erodes public confidence in our system of justice,” Trump’s attorneys argued.

However, the Court was ultimately not persuaded by Trump’s arguments and denied his request for emergency relief.

“The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21, 2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the Court wrote.

The request was directed to Justice Clarence Thomas because he oversees the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

There were no noted dissents by any of the justices in the Court’s decision.

