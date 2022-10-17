Nolte: Donald Trump Is America’s Most Popular Politician

According to the respected Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, despite two years of a 24/7 media hate campaign, Donald Trump is America’s most popular and favored politician.

According to Harvard-Harris, 47 percent of those polled view Trump favorably, while 47 percent view him unfavorably. That is a net favorability of zero.

No one scored better.

Compare that to His Fraudulency Joe Biden, whose net favorability is -8. Only 43 percent view him favorably, but a majority of 51 percent view him unfavorably.

Former Vice President Mike Pence came in second to Trump with a 44 percent favorable rating and 40 percent unfavorable.

Her Vice Fraudulency Kamala Harris is underwater by ten points. Only 40 percent view this dingbat favorably, while 50 percent view the dingbat unfavorably.

(Outgoing) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a whopping 22 points underwater, with only 33 percent viewing her favorably, while 55 percent see her unfavorably.

Election-denier Hillary Clinton is underwater by 13 points. Only 38 percent view her favorably, while 51 percent view her unfavorably.

Going back to Trump… His “very unfavorable” number is pretty high at 38 percent. But Joe Biden’s is even higher at 39 percent. Meanwhile, Trump’s “very favorable” rating tops Biden’s, 28 to 22 percent.

These are remarkable numbers that again show how the corporate media have lost their ability to sway and manipulate public opinion. An example of this is Russian president Vladimir Putin. Only 11 percent view him favorably, while 75 percent see him unfavorably.

Think about that…

The media and Democrats have poured much more hate over Trump than over Putin, yet Trump remains — after seven years of vicious attacks — the most popular politician in America.

Other numbers of note in this poll betray even more fake media narratives…

A whopping 84 percent of Americans believe we are already in a recession or will be next year.

On every issue other than the China Flu, where Biden’s approval rating is only 51 percent, Biden is in trouble.

Here’s Trump’s approval rating on key issues in January of 2021 compared to Biden’s today…

Economy: Trump’s 56 percent to Biden’s 39 percent

Jobs: 58 to 46 percent

Terrorism: 55 to 44 percent

Immigration: 52 to 38 percent

Foreign policy: 52 to 41 percent

The public’s overall approval rating for the police (68 percent) is 12 points higher than the Corrupt CDC (56 percent), 14 points higher than the Corrupt FBI (54 percent), and 22 points higher than the domestic terrorists in Black Lives Matter (44 percent).

Voters see the most important issues in 2022 as…

Inflation: 37 percent

Economy and jobs: 29 percent

Overall, 66 percent of Americans see the economy as the most important issue if you include jobs and inflation. Meanwhile…

Climate change (which is a hoax): 14 percent

Guns: 15 percent

January 6 (lol): 7 percent

Immigration alone adds up to 23 percent.

It gets funnier…

Voting rights: 7 percent

Race relations: 6 percent

Policing: 7 percent

I cannot wait for the midterms…

