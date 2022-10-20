Brandon Judd, the National Border Patrol Council president, said on Unmuted with Marsha that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas committed an “impeachable offense” by lying about an incident in which border patrol agents were accused of whipping Haitian migrants, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) brought Judd on her Unmuted with Marsha podcast to discuss the revelation that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas knew that reports of the iconic photo showing a Border Patrol agent “whipping” a Haitian migrant were inaccurate.

But, Judd said, Mayorkas ran with this information despite knowing reports of this incident were false.

The Tennessee conservative referred to the reports as a “scam,” and asked Judd how those reports made him and other border patrol agents feel.

“There’s nothing that will get my blood boiling more than this story,” Judd said. He said that they have to paint the picture about the context of the photo.

“This was the biggest illegal immigration event in the history of the United States, there were thousands, in this particular time, there were ten thousand people that were camped out under a bridge in the United States. It literally looked like a warzone,” the National Border Patrol Council president said. Judd noted that a reporter friend of his compared the scene to a refugee camp.

Judd noted that the photographer who took the picture even stated that not one border patrol officer whipped a migrant.

“The day that he [Mayorkas] got the initial report, he actually backed the agents up, but then you had President Biden come out [with] his rhetoric and accuse these agents of a criminal act of strapping these people, which would have been a felony,” he said.

“The problem is when you lie to the American public you should be held accountable. He was Senate-confirmed and because he lied to the American public I believe he perjured himself. I personally believe that’s an impeachable offense.”

Judd accused the Biden administration of withholding information so that they could “dictate the dialogue” and get Americans behind their agenda.

Other immigration activists, such as Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) President Dan Stein, have also called for Mayorkas to be impeached over this incident. Stein explained why in an op-ed for Breitbart News.

Unmuted with Marsha is available on YouTube and Facebook.