Republican Tiffany Smiley is closing the gap between her and Democrat Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) in Washington’s U.S. Senate race, according to a new poll released Monday.

Although Murray has the support of 48 percent of likely Washington voters, Smiley is close behind, polling at 42 percent. The survey also found that six percent of voters remain undecided ahead of the midterm election.

These recent poll numbers come after Smiley faced off in a debate with Murray on Sunday. During the debate, Smiley slammed Murray for championing President Joe Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” and voting in lockstep with the Democrat agenda.

“Sen. Murray stood with Joe Biden with the ‘Inflation Reduction’ Act and said this is going to help us,” Smiley said. “Don’t be deceived by the name; it does nothing to combat inflation, in fact, it raises taxes on all of us.”

Smiley also called out Murray for supporting school lockdowns that led to developmental issues for Washington’s young students.

The poll, commissioned by David Bossie of Citizens United, also found that a majority of voters, 52 percent, think Washington is headed in the wrong direction. Further, just 39 percent of voters believe Murray deserves reelection, and 51 percent think it is “time to give someone new a chance.”

“Patty Murray isn’t immune from Biden’s disastrous agenda,” Bossie tweeted. “Inflation & gas prices above the nation average in Washington State.”

Kellyanne Conway noted that Smiley “continues to lodge a courageous and respectable challenge against 30-year incumbent and Biden ally Senator Patty Murray, as seen in last night’s debate and this poll.”

The pollsters surveyed 500 likely Washington voters from October 20 to October 22. The survey’s margin of error is ±4.4 percent.

