On Wednesday St. Louis interim police commissioner Michael Sack indicated the family of the 19-year-old who attacked Central Vision and Performing Arts High School “made every effort” to intervene, including having the 19-year-old’s gun taken away.

CNN reports the family recognized the 19-year-old’s mental health issues and worked with him to get help. The family also watched closely to be sure the 19-year-old took his medications, etc.

Moreover, Sack indicated the family “would search [the 19-year-old’s] room on occasion because they were concerned… They were constantly in touch with the medical providers who were providing medical care for him.”

Commissioner Sacks indicates the mother, at one time, contacted police to have them come take away the suspect’s gun. Police responded by taking the gun and “[handing] it over to somebody else, an adult who was lawfully able to possess it.”

NBC News notes police are not sure how the 19-year-old re-acquired the gun after they removed it, but he did.

Commissioner Sacks observed, “While it is not yet clear when or how the suspect came to be in possession of the firearm after this incident, we can confirm that the firearm involved in this incident is the firearm used.”

Breitbart News reported police ended the 19-year-old’s attack minutes after it began, yet two people — a teacher and a female student — were killed by the suspect.

