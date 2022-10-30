Biden’s Open Border: Previously Deported Illegal Alien Reenters U.S. After Sexually Assaulting Girl

A previously deported illegal alien again crossed the United States-Mexico border, under President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), after having been convicted of sexually assaulting a fourth-grade girl.

In February 2021, illegal alien Carlos Bartolo Rios of Mexico pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual conduct and exposing a minor to obscene material after a fourth-grade girl told law enforcement that she had been repeatedly raped by Rios in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The girl said she was instructed by Rios “not to tell anyone” about the sexual assaults.

After having been sentenced to time served as a part of his plea deal, Rios was arrested and deported to Mexico in March 2021 by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

This month, Rios was arrested again by ICE agents in North Charleston after he crossed the southern border and successfully evaded Border Patrol agents, the Post and Courier reported:

Rios told investigators after he was arrested Oct. 27 that he reentered the U.S. sometime in 2021 without inspection or approval, a source close to the investigation but not authorized to speak told The Post and Courier. The source said ICE is unaware of any crimes Rios committed since his reentry. He is not listed on any state or national sex offender registries. How the 32-year-old man with an aggravated felony conviction entered the country was not immediately clear. ICE launched Operation Sex Offender Arrest and Removal as early as 2012 to prioritize the removal of noncitizens who have “demonstrated predatory behavior.”

Rios is now facing up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of illegal re-entry by an aggravated convicted felon.

The case is only the latest where convicted illegal alien criminals, with prior deportations, are increasingly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under the Biden administration. Months ago, for instance, five convicted sex offenders and 20 gang members were arrested crossing the border in a single week.

Since Biden took office, about 5.5 million border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived at the southern border.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.