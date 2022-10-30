NBC News Walks Back Report There Was Third Person Inside House During Attack on Paul Pelosi

NBC News walked back a report Sunday that there was a third person in Paul Pelosi’s home during the attack.

“The SFPD also says that there were only TWO people inside the Pelosi home (Paul Pelosi and DePape) when they responded, clarifying statements made at Friday’s press conference which seemed to indicate there was a third person inside the home who opened the door,” wrote NBC investigative correspondent Tom Winter on social media on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: The SFPD also says that there were only TWO people inside the Pelosi home (Paul Pelosi and DePape) when they responded, clarifying statements made at Friday’s press conference which seemed to indicate there was a third person inside the home who opened the door. (2/2) — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 30, 2022

Winter reported Sunday morning on Meet the Press that there was a third person inside the home, who opened the door for police.

WATCH: DePape gained access to Speaker Pelosi’s bedroom, San Francisco DA tells @Tom_Winter. “[He has] been interviewed by police. …[He is] expected to be charged on state charges tomorrow. … Federal authorities could move forward with charges in a parallel investigation.” pic.twitter.com/XYdy6NNZlN — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 30, 2022

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott indicated there was a third person during a press conference on Friday evening when he recounted details of what occurred when police arrived on the scene.

“When the officers arrived and knocked on the front door of the residence this morning the door was opened by someone inside and the officers observed through the open door, Mr. Pelosi and the suspect Mr. DePape inside the entryway of the home,” Scott said.

He said the police officers on the scene remained outside the home and spotted Pelosi and DePape inside the entryway, each struggling over a hammer.

When officers ordered the pair to drop the hammer, Scott said, DePape allegedly pulled the hammer away from Pelosi and struck him on the head.

He said that Pelosi was “struck at least once” before officers tackled DePape to the ground.