Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) leads Never Trumper independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin by ten points in Utah’s United States Senate race, according to a poll released on Monday.

Emerson College released a survey of very likely Utah voters, which found 49 percent support Lee, while McMullin holds 39 percent. Four percent support Libertarian candidate James Arthur Hansen, and four percent remain undecided.

When Emerson accounted for which way undecided voters are leaning, Lee continued to lead McMullin 50 to 40 percent.

Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling, said, “Lee holds the majority of support among Republican voters, leading McMullin 71% to 23%, whereas McMullin holds a ten-point lead among independent voters, leading 46% to 36% and among Democratic voters 71% to 6%.”

“McMullin’s support is strongest among voters under 35 at 41%, whereas Lee holds the majority of support among voters over 50 with 57%,” he continued.

The poll also found that Lee holds higher favorability ratings than McMullin.

Fifty-two percent of voters view Lee favorably, and 44 percent have an unfavorable view of Utah’s senior senator.

Forty-one percent of voters view McMullin favorably and 47 percent view him unfavorably.

Forty-seven percent of Utah voters labeled the economy their top issue, 12 percent said “threats to democracy” were their top issue, and ten percent labeled abortion access as their top issue.

The poll follows Matt Sandgren, former chief of staff for the late Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), endorsing Lee’s reelection bid.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) also campaigned with Lee, saying that Utahns need to reelect Lee to stop Democrat “warmongers” from pushing America closer to nuclear war with Russia.

While McMullin has labeled himself an independent, he has frequently campaigned with Democrats and leftist activists such as Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) and Alyssa Milano.

The Emerson College of Polling survey contacted 825 very likely Utah voters between October 25 and 28. It has a 3.3 percent margin of error.