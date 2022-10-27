Evan McMullin Fundraises with Alyssa Milano, Adam Kinzinger

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin on Tuesday will campaign with leftist celebrity Alyssa Milano and Never Trump Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

“In case you’re one of those people who doesn’t believe hell exists, tonight there is a rally featuring Adam Kinzinger, Evan McMuffin, and Alyssa Milano,” Brent Scher, the executive editor for the Washington Free Beacon, wrote, sharing a press release for a “virtual GOTV [Get Out the Vote] Rally with Kinzinger, Milano, and McMullin.

In case you're one of those people who doesn't believe hell exists, tonight there is a rally featuring Adam Kinzinger, Evan McMuffin, and Alyssa Milano pic.twitter.com/hksSVIASwl — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 27, 2022

This is not the first time McMullin, a self-proclaimed Independent, has fundraised with a Democrat.

McMullin in mid-October fundraised with Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), a moderate Democrat.

While McMullin has claimed that he remains independent of Republicans and Democrats, he has consistently fundraised with Democrats, used Democrat fundraising platforms, and paid Democrat vendors.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who hopes to defeat McMullin in November, has explained how McMullin’s potential election would only empower Democrats.

Lee contends that if McMullin were elected, he would end up caucusing with Senate Democrats, similar to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Angus King (I-ME). This could potentially help Democrats keep the Senate majority.

In a similar manner, McMullin called for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue’s (R-GA) ouster during the 2021 Georgia special election, which would give Democrats the Senate majority.

McMullin wrote ahead of the Georgia special election:

On Tuesday, principled conservatives in Georgia should vote Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue out of office. With few exceptions, the GOP has become a ruinous, unpatriotic blight and both senators are as corrupt as they come. The republic cannot sustain such depravity indefinitely.

During a debate between Lee and McMullin in October, Lee accused McMullin of feeding the “Democrat industrial complex” by using Democrat fundraising tools and paying Democrat operatives.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.