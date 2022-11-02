The White House responded to the Tuesday afternoon shooting of two Newark, New Jersey, police officers by pushing gun control measures that already exist in New Jersey.

Breitbart News reported that a suspect shot the two officers as they attempted to serve a warrant around 2 p.m.

Both officers were transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to CNN.

FOX News noted that the White House released a statement Tuesday night in which White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described Americans as being “scarred by the devastating impacts” of gun violence in the United States.

Jean-Pierre pointed to the attack on the Newark police officers and the drive-by shooting in which 14 were injured Halloween night in Chicago. Jean-Pierre did not mention that Newark and Chicago are Democrat-run cities.

She did, however, push gun control, saying, “President Biden will continue to do everything in his power to reduce gun violence, including by calling on Congress to increase community violence intervention funding, ensure universal background checks, and send legislation to his desk banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. It’s past time we turn our pain into purpose.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety’s research arm notes that New Jersey has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, and a “high capacity” magazine ban, the three gun controls specifically pushed by Jean-Pierre.

New Jersey also has a red flag law, gun storage requirements, waiting periods for gun purchases, and numerous other controls that Democrats are pushing at the federal level.

