Former president Donald Trump is considering November 14 as a possible date for announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, according to a report.

Axios cites “three sources familiar” with the discussions about Trump’s announcement that the former president will announce his presidential campaign on November 14.

“Not commenting on the never ending media speculation and rumors,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement to Breitbart News in reaction to the report. “As President Trump has said, Americans should go vote up and down the ballot for Republicans, and he will continue that message tomorrow night in Pennsylvania.”

The former president teased his announcement during a rally on Thursday night in Iowa.

“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very, probably do it again. GET READY!” – President Donald J. Trump#TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/6ChzLndhBJ — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) November 4, 2022

“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very, probably do it again,” he said as the crowd cheered.

“GET READY!” he added. “That’s all I’m telling you. Very soon.”

Trump has been eager to announce his campaign for president but was advised not to announce it before the midterm elections.

The Justice Department is also weighing dates regarding the possibility of charging the former president with federal crimes.

CNN reports the Justice Department is considering whether or not to name a special counsel to handle the federal investigations into Trump’s handling of classified documents and his attempt to pressure officials in Georgia to scrutinize the 2020 election results, should the former president announce another run for president.