Ron DeSantis to New Yorkers: ‘Are You Ready to Save New York State?’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) stumped for New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) in Long Island over the weekend, asking the crowd if they are ready to “save New York State.”

Thousands gathered in Long Island, New York, on Saturday to hear Zeldin and DeSantis speak less than two weeks from the midterm election. Taking the stage, DeSantis asked, “Are you ready to save New York State?”

Describing Zeldin as “the guy that could turn New York around,” DeSantis praised his Republican ally, deeming him as “somebody who has very strong values and, most importantly, he is capable of exercising leadership.”

“And that’s what you need more than anything else and especially out of the governor’s office,” he said, explaining that gubernatorial leadership can make all the difference in a state. For instance, in July 2020, Florida Democrats wrote a letter to DeSantis, begging for him to shut the state down. The establishment media also pushed it, but he held fast.

“Leadership is about standing strong. So I got that letter. I read it. And I said, ‘Gee, if we do that, it will destroy the state of Florida,'” he said, explaining the victories Florida has seen would not have happened under Democrat leadership. Unfortunately, New York did not have that kind of leadership during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis also explained that Florida, particularly, has an interest in elections in other parts of the country because all too often, people from those states flock to Florida when the blue state blues become too much to handle.

“And you have a situation here where not only is your state making terrible decisions and driving people away; you actually have a governor who is telling Republicans in New York to leave the state. How pathetic is that?” he asked, also noting that Zeldin is a leader of law and order.

“Lee Zeldin will not coddle these people. He will hold them accountable, and you will be safer as a result,” he told the crowd.

“In Florida, I can tell you, when we had a prosecutor who was not following the law, I removed him from his post. And I can’t wait. When Lee Zeldin becomes governor, he’s gonna go to Manhattan, and he is going to remove the district attorney in Manhattan,” he said to cheers:

WATCH:

Ultimately, DeSantis predicted a Zeldin victory November 8 — one that will be a “shot heard ‘round the world!”: