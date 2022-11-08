Kristi Noem Wins South Dakota Gubernatorial Race

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Tuesday emerged the victor of her state’s gubernatorial election against Democrat opponent Jamie Smith.

“In the South Dakota gubernatorial race, Republican Kristi Noem will win reelection,” ABC News announced just before 10:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday:

Noem will now be entering her second term as governor of South Dakota.

Last month, Noem launched an ad focused on the virtues of keeping men out of women’s sports and taking on Smith, who supports men in women’s sports, and has also said, “We need more things to tax.”

Noem had also promised to permanently repeal South Dakota’s grocery tax if reelected, adding that if the proposal were to pass, it would be “the largest tax cut in state history” and would “put hundreds of dollars in the pockets of the average South Dakota family.”

The Republican governor also cited the increased cost of living under the Biden administration as what led her to announce the proposal.

In August, Noem led 16 Republican governors in putting pressure on the Biden administration to demand it end the coronavirus vaccine mandate for international travel.

“My fellow Republican governors are joining me to urge [President Joe Biden] to end the vaccine mandate for international travel,” Noem said. “The rest of the world is moving on from the COVID pandemic & returning to normal. It is time for the Biden Administration to do the same.”

Noem was also one of the Republican governors over the summer to blast the Democrats’ attempt at a reconciliation spending bill, calling it “another reckless tax and spending spree.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.