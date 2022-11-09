Deep Blue Portland, Oregon Rejects Voting Rights for Foreign Nationals

The most Democrat region of Oregon rejected a ballot initiative to allow foreign nationals to vote in local elections.

On Tuesday, voters in Multnomah County, Oregon — home to the deep blue sanctuary city of Portland — voted down the initiative that would have possibly allowed foreign nationals, including illegal aliens, the right to vote in county elections.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 58 percent of voters in Multnomah County had rejected the initiative, while a 44 percent minority support its passage. The initiative had the backing of influential open borders groups like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Center for Migration, and the Coalition of Communities of Color, among others.

Multnomah County, home to more than 815,000 of the state’s 4.2 million residents, is so deep blue that the region typically votes nearly 80 percent for Democrats. In the 2020 presidential election, for instance, the county went 79.2 percent for President Joe Biden.

If the initiative had passed, it was unclear how Multnomah County officials would have implemented its framework to give green card holders, visa workers, and illegal aliens the right to vote as Oregon’s state constitution is clear that voting rights are reserved for American citizens.

The initiative’s rejection by the fiercely Democrat county comes as Washington, DC, is set to become the latest Democrat jurisdiction to give foreign nationals, including illegal aliens, the right to vote.

Democrats in New York City had sought a similar plan, but the New York Supreme Court struck down the noncitizen voting law — stating that it violated the state’s constitution.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.