Democrat Tony Evers Wins Wisconsin Governor’s Race

Democrat Gov. Tony Evers (D) has defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels in Wisconsin’s tight gubernatorial race.

It was a neck-and-neck contest, particularly in the final days with RealClearPolitics (RCP) showing Michels leading Evers by a narrow 0.2 percent as of Friday and Michels leading by 0.6 percent as of Tuesday, prior to the results coming in:

BREAKING: Democrat Tony Evers wins re-election in Wisconsin governor's race, NBC News projects. https://t.co/d328KCucAj pic.twitter.com/brt050ZMR5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 9, 2022

CBS News projects Democrat Tony Evers wins reelection as governor of Wisconsin, defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels. https://t.co/CaylI2gEPV pic.twitter.com/AlyPtgmrB7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2022

In recent days, Evers has described Michels as a “radical” individual who is “dangerous,” echoing the sentiments of President Joe Biden, who has accused conservatives of essentially threatening democracy itself.

“Mr. Michels supports policies that, frankly, I don’t believe the people in Wisconsin support,” Evers stated.

Michels earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and has promised to slash taxes and rein in bloated state agencies as governor of the state.

“Everything’s on the table. I’m not the kind of guy that says it’s okay for people to give me the answer: that’s the way we’ve always done it. That is not a good answer,” Michels said, explaining that the state should run similarly to the way he runs his business.

“We have 16 operating divisions at Michels. Every month, we do a formal review of each division, and every quarter we do a deep dive of each operating division — I don’t think anybody’s done that in a long time here in Madison with our state agencies,” he added.