Democrat Tony Evers Wins Wisconsin Governor’s Race

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis., as Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stands at rear. The fight over control of Wisconsin’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package ramps up Tuesday, March 23, …
AP Photo/Morry Gash, File
Hannah Bleau

Democrat Gov. Tony Evers (D) has defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels in Wisconsin’s tight gubernatorial race. 

It was a neck-and-neck contest, particularly in the final days with RealClearPolitics (RCP) showing Michels leading Evers by a narrow 0.2 percent as of Friday and Michels leading by 0.6 percent as of Tuesday, prior to the results coming in:

In recent days, Evers has described Michels as a “radical” individual who is “dangerous,” echoing the sentiments of President Joe Biden, who has accused conservatives of essentially threatening democracy itself. 

“Mr. Michels supports policies that, frankly, I don’t believe the people in Wisconsin support,” Evers stated. 

Michels earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and has promised to slash taxes and rein in bloated state agencies as governor of the state. 

“Everything’s on the table. I’m not the kind of guy that says it’s okay for people to give me the answer: that’s the way we’ve always done it. That is not a good answer,” Michels said, explaining that the state should run similarly to the way he runs his business. 

“We have 16 operating divisions at Michels. Every month, we do a formal review of each division, and every quarter we do a deep dive of each operating division — I don’t think anybody’s done that in a long time here in Madison with our state agencies,” he added. 

