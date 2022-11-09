Mitt Romney Offered Mike Lee Brief, Generic Congratulatory Text After Beating Evan McMullin

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) offered only a brief and generic congratulatory text to Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) after Romney refused to endorse Lee.

Lee defeated Never Trumper and Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin; now, Lee will be entering his third term in Congress’s upper chamber.

The Utah Senate election was fraught with controversy as Romney, Utah’s junior senator, refused to endorse Lee’s reelection bid. Romney claimed that he could not pick a side between his two friends, Lee and McMullin; however, it is customary to endorse members of the same party, especially when they came from the same congressional delegation.

Romney’s refusal to endorse Lee enraged fellow Senate Republicans. It also breathed air into McMullin’s campaign, which relied on support from Democrats and moderate-leaning Republicans.

After Lee’s victory, Romney sent a brief but generic congratulatory text, according to a source familiar.

Romney also waited until Wednesday morning to congratulate Lee and the other Utah Republicans that won reelection.

“Congratulations to @SenMikeLee, @RepJohnCurtis,@RepBurgessOwens,@RepBlakeMoore, and @RepChrisStewart on their election victories! I look forward to continuing our efforts to advance Utah priorities,” Romney wrote.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) wrote in response to Romney’s congratulatory tweet, “Congratulations on your commitment to raise about $10 million to pay back everyone who had to come in and make sure we got @SenMikeLee & not @EvanMcMullin. #StandUpForAmerica.”

Roy attended the Senate debate between Lee and McMullin to voice support for Utah’s senior senator.

As America approached the midterm elections, Romney credited Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as the person most responsible for likely taking back the Senate majority.

He wrote, “The person most responsible for Senate GOP momentum and likely majority: Mitch McConnell. He personally raised the hundreds of millions (!) that evaporated the Dem lead in the swing states. Speaks softly, carries a big stick.”

