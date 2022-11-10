President Joe Biden boasted Thursday that American women who supported abortion “beat the hell out of” Republicans in the midterm elections.

“As I said, women in America made their voices heard, man,” Biden said during a rally in Washington, DC, referring to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

He also referred to Justice Samuel Alito who wrote in his opinion that “women are not without electoral or political power” and said that women on both sides of the abortion issue could use the democratic process to change abortion policies.

“Well guess what?” Biden bragged. “You showed up and beat the hell out of them.”

The president’s comment suggests he views women voters merely as reliable votes for his pro-abortion agenda.

Democrats had mixed results with women, according to the exit polls.

While Republicans earned the support of 56 percent of married women, Democrats got a much lower 42 percent.

Sixty-eight percent of unmarried women supported Democrats, and 55 percent of women without children also supported Democrats.

Exit polls for the midterm elections showed that 33 percent of women who voted believed that abortion was the most important issue driving them to vote — of which 77 percent voted for Democrat candidates.

Sixty-seven percent of women who participated in the survey said they were angry or dissatisfied after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Biden bragged he would veto any attempt by Republicans to limit abortion.

“If Republicans pass, and I don’t think they can do it now, ban the national ban to ban abortion, I will veto it. It’s simple,” he said.