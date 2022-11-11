Twice-Deported Illegal Alien, Accused of July 4th Shooting Plot, Sentenced to Fewer than Six Months in Prison

An illegal alien, initially accused of plotting a shooting on July 4th this year with another illegal alien, has been sentenced to fewer than six months in federal prison for having illegally re-entered the United States for the third time.

As Breitbart News reported, 52-year-old illegal alien Julio Alvardo Dubon and 38-year-old illegal alien Rolman Balacarcel Ac, both Guatemalan nationals, were arrested by the Richmond Police Department for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at the city’s July 4th celebration in the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater in Richmond, Virginia, months ago.

Richmond police officials said the mass shooting plot was thwarted thanks to an American “hero citizen” who called in a tip though investigators later said they did not have evidence to charge either illegal alien with such a crime.

Ac, who has been twice deported from the U.S., pleaded guilty to illegal reentry and was sentenced this week to five and a half months in federal prison. Following the sentence, prosecutors said Ac would be deported for the third time.

Likewise, Ac was also accused of having ties to the Los Zetas Cartel that operates much of the drug trafficking and human smuggling along the Texas-Mexico border. When a search warrant was executed at his residence, Ac allegedly provided detectives with two Colorado driver’s licenses, identification from Guatemala, and identification from Mexico.

Meanwhile, Dubon is facing illegal firearm possession charges after Richmond police raided his residence months ago and seized two semi-automatic rifles and a semi-automatic pistol.

While Ac arrived repeatedly via the southern border, Dubon arrived years ago on a nonimmigrant visa but overstayed that visa by four years. Despite having overstayed his visa, he was never deported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.