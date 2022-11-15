Former President Donald Trump holds a 14-point lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a potential 2024 Republican primary matchup, a Tuesday Politico/Morning Consult poll found.

Forty-seven percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents backed Trump, while 33 percent supported DeSantis. In third place was former Vice President Mike Pence at 5 percent.

The poll sampled 1,983 registered voters after Election Day from November 10-14 with a two-point margin of error.

GOP primary polling appears to have shifted after the election. Morning Consult polling from November 2-7 showed Trump with a similar amount of support (48 percent) and DeSantis came in at 26 percent, a seven-point rise for DeSantis in one week.

DeSantis’s improving poll numbers were also captured in Monday’s YouGov poll, which found 42 percent of respondents supported DeSantis versus Trump’s 35 percent.

The recent polling is in contrast to surveys conducted well before the midterm election. A June McLaughlin & Associates poll found Trump leading DeSantis by 44 points (59-15 percent).

In July, a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll showed Trump with a 40-point lead (56-16 percent). A Morning Consult poll in September revealed Trump with a 33-point edge over DeSantis (52-19 percent)

Trump is expected to announce a third presidential bid Tuesday night. DeSantis has not stated whether he will challenge Trump’s potential bid. DeSantis won reelection in Florida by 19 points over Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (R-FL) last Tuesday.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.