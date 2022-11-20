President Joe Biden pushed an “assault weapons” ban in response to the Club Q shooting that occurred Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Breitbart News reported that the 911 calls about the shooting were placed just before midnight Saturday, and KOAA noted the incident ended when the suspect was subdued and disarmed by patrons.

CNN pointed out that the suspect used “a long rifle,” which was one of two firearms recovered at the scene by police.

Biden released a statement on the incident, which began by saying, “While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that the LGBTQI+ community has been subjected to horrific hate violence in recent years. Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation and threats of violence are increasing.”

Later in the statement, Biden acknowledged that the suspect used “a long rifle” in Saturday night’s attack and then pushed gun control:

When will we decide we’ve had enough? We must address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all of its forms. Earlier this year, I signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades, in addition to taking other historic actions. But we must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America’s streets.

Breitbart News reported that the Biden White House pushed an “assault weapons” ban following the November 13, 2022, University of Virginia handgun attack. The handgun attack occurred by UVA’s Culbreth Garage around 10:30 p.m., wounding two people and killing three.

The three deceased were all members of the UVA football team and the shooting suspect was a former player as well.

