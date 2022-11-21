Florida Sheriff Hints Deputies Shot Alleged Arsonist in Penis

Polk County, Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd intimated that deputies shot alleged arsonist Luke Neely in the penis as he tried to flee following pursuit.

WESH2 reports that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an arson at 8:11 a.m. Deputies from the sheriff’s office were soon in pursuit of 30-year-old Luke Neely, who was driving a pickup truck.

The deputies’ first Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver on Neely failed and he continued fleeing, but crashed to a stop during the a second PIT attempt.

Deputies fired at Neely following the second PIT maneuver, hitting Neely with three rounds.

Sheriff Judd explained that one of the rounds hit Neely in groin, adding that “changed the looks of his groin forever, if you know what I mean.”

Neely faces numerous charges, including a count of arson, “three counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of firebombing and one count of resisting arrest.”

