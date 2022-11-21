Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed to the red wave victories in the Sunshine State — from adding four GOP members of Congress to securing supermajorities in the state legislature — during a Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) speech over the weekend.

DeSantis has pitched the Sunshine State as the “blueprint” for the rest of the country moving forward, following Florida’s historic Republican victories in the state post-midterms.

“We added four new Republican congressmen to the U.S. House of Representatives from the state of Florida,” DeSantis said during the speech, highlighting a series of successes.

“We secured supermajorities in the Florida legislature — the most Republicans we have ever had in Florida history. We helped elect 26 new conservative school board members all across the state of Florida, and we even won the State House seat that includes Miami Beach — not typically viewed as a Republican stronghold,” he said to applause.

“And because of the support of so many of you to our campaign, we delivered the greatest gubernatorial victory in the history of the state of Florida,” he added:

Indeed, DeSantis’s victory was historic, besting Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) by roughly 1.5 million votes. That is dramatically different than the landscape four years ago, when DeSantis barely edged out Democrat Andrew Gillum by less than half of one percent, or less than 32,500 votes. Some of the most startling gains were made in traditionally blue areas, as Breitbart News detailed November 9:

Some of the most significant gains for DeSantis were made in traditionally blue Miami-Dade. In 2018, Democrat Andrew Gillum took the county by over 20 percent, with Gillum obtaining 478,958 votes to DeSantis’s 311,581. Four years later, with over 95 percent of the tallies in statewide, DeSantis led in Miami-Dade with 393,405 votes to Crist’s 312,762, garnering 55 percent to Crist’s 44 percent. The early returns served as a shock to the establishment media, as Rubio also took the county by nine percent.

“It was great to be back with the Republican Jewish Coalition (@RJC) last night to share an update on our historic election,” DeSantis tweeted following his speech, pointing to the Florida “blueprint.”

“The Florida blueprint is about exercising leadership and producing results,” he added, thanking RJC for its support: