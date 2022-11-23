Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm again, contending that the “real danger” will be among the unvaccinated this winter.

Speaking at his final White House press conference before stepping down as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden, Fauci sounded the alarm, not only urging testing and vaccination but contending that the “real danger” will be among unvaccinated Americans.

“But the people who are most at risk are the unvaccinated. I mean, we have — 68 percent of our population is vaccinated. You know, that means that we have 32 percent of the population that’s not,” he said.

That data coincides with the findings of September’s survey from The Economist/YouGov, indicating that three in ten Americans have not received a coronavirus jab. Fauci, however, cited general data, asserting that unvaccinated individuals are more at risk for hospitalization or death. However, he did not mention the growing instances of vaccine-related complications, including “the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination,” as detailed by a Florida Department of Health analysis, leading the state to update its guidance on mRNA vaccines, recommending against them for men under the age of 40.

“And if you look at the data, they are just profoundly striking of the curves of death and hospitalization of unvaccinated versus vaccinated versus vaccinated and boosted,” Fauci claimed, adding, “So, there is a relatively smaller difference in vaccinated and unboosted versus vaccinated plus boosted. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get boosted.”

“But the real danger is in the people who have not been vaccinated. So, that’s where we expect — if we’re going to see a problem this winter, it’s going to be among those people,” he said, echoing early rhetoric from President Biden, who last year falsely asserted that “you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” Yet, at that same town hall event, Biden admitted that vaccinated individuals can catch the virus.

He said in part:

And so, what I say to people who are worried about a new pandemic is: Get vaccinated. If you’re vaccinated, even if you do catch the “virus,” quote, unquote — like people talk about it in normal terms — you’re in overwhelm- — not many people do. If you do, you’re not likely to get sick. You’re probably going to be symptomless. You’re not going to be in a position where you — where your life is in danger. [emphasis added]

Months later, Biden asserted that vaccinated individuals could not spread the virus — another falsehood. The twice vaccinated and double boosted president would later go on to contract the virus.

Nevertheless, Fauci is urging Americans to get tested for the coronavirus prior to the holidays.

His last press briefing, however, went out with a bang, as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre scolded reporters in an attempt to save Fauci from answering questions about the origins of the Chinese coronavirus.

