Joe Biden Tests Positive for Wuhan Coronavirus Again

President Joe Biden tested positive for the Chinese Coronavirus yet again Thursday and remains in isolation, according to White House Physician Kevin O’Connor D.O., FAAFP.

“Given his rebound positive which we reported Saturday, we have continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive,” O’Connor wrote in a memo to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “

He added that the “President will continue his strict isolation measures.”

Biden, who is double vaccinated and twice boosted with the Pfizer vaccine, first tested positive for the virus on July 21 – a day after a trip to Massachusetts where he was seen maskless. Days later, on July 27, he announced his return to the Oval Office after producing a negative test.

Back to the Oval. Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support. pic.twitter.com/Cfzn1zAKJF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022

O’Connor previously said that he continued to test negative in the following days but was back into isolation on Saturday after he tested positive again, as Breitbart News reported. The physician wrote that Biden’s test represented “‘rebound’ positivity,” which occurs in some patients who are treated with PAXLOVID.

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

As Breitbart News noted:

Dr. Anthony Fauci was also treated with PAXLOVID after catching the virus and experienced a coronavirus rebound in June. Fauci ultimately was treated again with Paxlovid as symptoms returned, but he defended the treatment for keeping him out of the hospital.

Despite his latest positive test, O’Connor reported that Biden “feels very well” and will continue to work from the Executive Residence.

“He is still experiencing a very occasional cough, but the cough is improving,” the physician noted. “His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear.”