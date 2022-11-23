Mugshots of Battered, Bruised Gay Nightclub Shooting Suspect Released

Mugshots of the alleged Colorado Springs gay nightclub attacker were released by the Colorado Springs Police Department, showing the suspect battered and bruised.

Breitbart News reported that the 22-year-old who allegedly opened fire in Club Q just before midnight Saturday was stopped by an Army veteran who took away the attacker’s handgun and hit him with it.

9NEWS and KUSA noted that the veteran, Richard Fierro, pinned the attacker to the floor and called for another patron to help subdue the suspect: “And then I told the guy, move the AR. The kid in front of me, he was at his head. I said, ‘Move the AR. Get the AR away from him.’ And the kid did it. And then I started whaling on this dude. And I’m on top of him. I’m a big dude, man, and this guy was bigger. And I just kept whaling on him.”

Fierro said he asked a passing lady to kick the suspect in the head and “she took her high heel and stuffed it in his face.”

The marks from being subdued were evident in the photos released by the Colorado Springs Police Department:

Breitbart News observed that the Colorado Springs shooting suspect acquired his guns “legally.”

