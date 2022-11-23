A national poll released Wednesday shows that former President Donald J. Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination over his potential primary opponents.

The Morning Consult/Politico poll sampled 849 registered voter respondents regarding who they would support in the potential 2024 primary field. Trump, who has officially announced his candidacy, drew 45 percent of their support, placing him 15 points ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 30 percent. No other Republican eclipsed double-digits.

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 45%

DeSantis 30%

Pence 7%

Cruz 3%

Romney 2%

Haley 2%

Cheney 2%

Rubio 1%

Hawley 1%

Pompeo 1%

T. Scott 0%

Noem 0%

Hogan 0%

R. Scott 0% .@MorningConsult/@politico, 849 RV, 11/18-20https://t.co/asBgpUfeBt — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 23, 2022

Seven percent said they back former Vice President Mike Pence, and three percent would vote for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Vice chair of the January 6 Select Committee Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), along with former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and failed 2012 presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), each garnered two percent of the response.

Wednesday’s survey follows another 2024 primary poll released by Emerson College Polling on Tuesday, showing Trump with a 30-point advantage over DeSantis among registered voters. Trump garnered 55.1 percent of the response to DeSantis’s 24.8 percent. No other candidate breached the ten percent threshold.

Both polls were conducted after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy last week at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he promised that America’s brightest days lie ahead.

“Our country was great. Our country’s not great anymore; our country’s a laughing stock right now. But our country can be greater than it ever was before by a lot,” said Trump.

“If our movement remains united and confident, then we will shatter the forces of tyranny, and we will unleash the glories of liberty for ourselves and for our children and for generations yet to come,” Trump later promised. “America’s Golden Age is just ahead.”

The current Morning Consult/Politico poll also found voters have an overwhelmingly negative view of the country’s direction and that President Joe Biden’s approval rating is deep underwater.

Of the 2018 registered voters sampled in the poll, 72 percent believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. Of the respondents, only 42 percent either “somewhat approve” (24 percent) or “strongly approve” (18 percent) of Biden’s performance as president. Conversely, a majority of 55 percent of registered voters disapprove of Biden’s job as president, with a plurality of 39 percent “strongly” disapproving.

The poll sampled 2018 registered voters from November 18-20 and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.