The employee who allegedly opened fire in a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart Tuesday night was a store manager who began shooting at other employees in the store’s break room.

Breitbart News reported that the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, leaving six people dead and at least four others injured.

The alleged gunman, a Walmart employee, is also deceased after allegedly killed himself via a gunshot.

CNN noted that the alleged Walmart gunman was “a store manager.”

The Associated Press described the employee was “a Walmart manager” who began shooting at “fellow employees in the break room.”

Walmart employee Briana Tyler indicated a group of employees had gathered in the break room to discuss getting the store ready for Thanksgiving rush when the “manager turned around and [allegedly] opened fire on the staff.”

Tyler added, “It is by the grace of God that a bullet missed me. I saw the smoke leaving the gun, and I literally watched bodies drop. It was crazy.”

The New York Post likewise cited a different Walmart employee who claimed the gunman was “the store’s manager.”

The Post quoted the employee saying, “I just left the break room … the manager come in there and started capping people up in there, started shooting. Sadly, we lost a few of our associates.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.