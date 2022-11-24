D.C. Public Schools to Force Coronavirus Tests After Thanksgiving

Washington, DC, public schools will require that all students and staff test negative for the coronavirus before they are allowed to come back from Thanksgiving break.

“To support a safe return from Thanksgiving break, all students and staff are expected to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test,” the district website reads. “Families should test their students and upload test results…on Sunday, November 27.”

The district included a link with the testing information and a portal to upload results to prove testing negative.

Tests must be taken within 24 hours of the Monday, November 28, return to school.

The requirement to test comes as many on the left are calling for masking and social distancing again in spite of the evidence against the efficacy of those practices.

